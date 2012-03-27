FBI on The Existence of Aliens and UFOs

March 27, 2012

By Ste Webb

1. Part of the disks carry crews, others are under remote control.

2. Their mission is peaceful. The visitors contemplate settling on this plane.

3. These visitors are human-like but much larger in size.

4. They are not excarnate Earth people, but come from their ownworld.

5. They do NOT come from a planet as we use the word, but from an etheric planet which interpenetrates with our own and is not perceptible to us.

6. The bodies of the visitors, and the craft, automatically materialize on entering the vibratory rate of our dense matter.

7. The disks posses a type of radiant energy or a ray, which will easily disintegrate any attacking ship. They reenter the etheric at will, and so simply disappear from our vision, without trace.

8. The region from which they come is not the “astral plane”, but corresponds to the Lokas or Talas. Students of osoteric matters will understand these terms.

9. They probably can not be reached by radio, but probably can be by radar. if a signal system can be devised for that. (apparatus

Addendum: The Lokas are oval shape, fluted length oval with a heat-resistaning metal or alloy not yet known the front cage contains the controls, the middle portion a laboratory; the rear contains armament, which consists essentially of a powerful energy apparatus, perhaps a ray weapons.)

