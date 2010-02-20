Nicola Tesla:Secret Time Travel Experiment

I have long been an admirer of the great inventor Nikola Tesla. That should come to no surprise to anyone who has read some of my previous books. Here was a man whose genius was far beyond the great minds of his day. He had an intellect that at times seemed almost unearthly. I suppose this is why some have speculated that such a remarkable individual could not have sprung from the bosom of mother Earth, but instead was the product of extraterrestrial intervention.

I must admit that for a while the idea that Nikola Tesla was not of this planet held a certain appeal to me. It would certainly answer a lot of questions about this enigmatic man – but of course it would also create even more questions that would be impossible to answer in my lifetime. So I was finally left with the simplest explanation on the true origins of Nikola Tesla. I have concluded he was an extraordinary human the likes we so rarely see.

My primary schooling was bereft of any education of Tesla or his great achievements. His name, in its absence, spoke of dark conspiracies and downright thievery. In public, only the Tesla-coil stands out in honor of its namesake, but few know of the person for whom it is christened. Textbooks held no place between its pages for this great man, and teachers rarely uttered his name. Thankfully, some have come to recognize the great injustice that has been done to Tesla and have found a place in some classrooms to teach his history. I think it would be safe to say that Nikola Tesla was the man who invented the 20th Century.

But a mystery remains.

A mystery that has been diabolical in its treachery not only to Nikola Tesla, but to humanity as a whole.

We know that the United State Patent Office granted patents to many of Tesla’s inventions. These were inventions that Tesla and his investors saw as potentially profitable – the AC motor is an excellent example of one of Tesla’s inventions that changed the world. However, Tesla also invented an unknown number of other items that were never patented for one reason or another. Tesla had a keen sense of what would garner financial interest, but he also worked on and developed technology that was simply for his own curiosity. Of these inventions, we know practically nothing.

Remarkable by any standard, Tesla’s patents illuminate only his most purposive, practical work. As he often lamented, there just wasn’t enough time to tame the racing of ideas in his head; so much had to be left incomplete. Some of the projects– achieving an ultrahigh vacuum, a rocket engine design, experiments in directed beams and solar power–simply don’t fit into the early 20thCentury. Frequently he was content to publish his findings without regard to priority or patentability: he introduced in this way the therapeutic method now called diathermy. Other ideas were simply written down with no attempt to patent or even publicize them.

We now know that Tesla was interested and experimented in such “wild” ideas as free energy, antigravity, invisibility and even time travel. Its no surprise that Tesla in his day was loathe to speak of these kinds of interests – after all, even today these areas of study still come under fire by some “mainstream” scientists, who refuse to use their imaginations and intellect, and scorn such interests with terms such as “bad science” and quackery.

TESLA THOUGHT “OUTSIDE THE BOX”

In my years as a military intelligence operative I came into contact with a number of top-secret programs that were either investigating, or, shockingly enough, actively using technology based on some of Tesla’s “wild” ideas. Both the United States and Russia have active Particle Beam and RF (radio frequency) weaponry that has been in operation since the early 1970’s – all as a result of Tesla’s early 19th and 20th Century experiments.

To say that there are other black budget projects involving Tesla-based research would wildly underestimate the total amount of research and development being conducted right now by many countries worldwide. And these are the projects that we know about. Who knows how many deep, dark, secret projects are being conducted right now with science that could be decades, even hundreds of years beyond what civilian science knows today.

SMALL DISCOVERIES LEAD TO GREAT THINGS

In 1895, while conducting research with his step-up transformer, Nikola Tesla had his first indications that time and space could be influenced by using highly charged, rotating magnetic fields. Part of this revelation came about from Tesla’s experimentation with radio frequencies and the transmission of electrical energy through the atmosphere. Tesla’s simple discovery would, years later, lead to the infamous Philadelphia Experiment and the Montauk time travel projects. But even before these highly top-secret military programs came about, Tesla made some fascinating discoveries on the nature of time and the real possibilities of time travel.

With these experiments in high-voltage electricity and magnetic fields, Tesla discovered that time and space could be breached, or warped, creating a “doorway” that could lead to other time frames. But with this monumental discovery, Tesla also discovered, through personal experience, the very real dangers inherent with time travel.

Tesla’s first brush with time travel came in March 1895. A reporter for the New York Herald wrote on March 13 that he came across the inventor in a small café, looking shaken after being hit by 3.5 million volts, “I am afraid,” said Tesla, “that you won’t find me a pleasant companion tonight. The fact is I was almost killed today. The spark jumped three feet through the air and struck me here on the right shoulder. If my assistant had not turned off the current instantly in might have been the end of me.”

Tesla, on contact with the resonating electromagnetic charge, found himself outside his time-frame reference. He reported that he could see the immediate past – present and future, all at once. But he was paralyzed within the electromagnetic field, unable to help himself. His assistant, by turning off the current, released Tesla before any permanent damage was done. A repeat of this very incident would occur years later during the Philadelphia Experiment. Unfortunately, the sailors involved were left outside their time-frame reference for too long with disastrous results.

Tesla’s secret time travel experiments would continue on in the hands of others who were not as concerned with humanity as Tesla. We are left with rumors and speculations on who may have become the heirs of Tesla’s research — hopefully, someday these secrets will be revealed once and for all.