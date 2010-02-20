Nicola Tesla:Secret Time Travel Experiment
I have long been an admirer of the great inventor Nikola Tesla. That should come to no surprise to anyone who has read some of my previous books. Here was a man whose genius was far beyond the great minds of his day. He had an intellect that at times seemed almost unearthly. I suppose this is why some have speculated that such a remarkable individual could not have sprung from the bosom of mother Earth, but instead was the product of extraterrestrial intervention.
I must admit that for a while the idea that Nikola Tesla was not of this planet held a certain appeal to me. It would certainly answer a lot of questions about this enigmatic man – but of course it would also create even more questions that would be impossible to answer in my lifetime. So I was finally left with the simplest explanation on the true origins of Nikola Tesla. I have concluded he was an extraordinary human the likes we so rarely see.
My primary schooling was bereft of any education of Tesla or his great achievements. His name, in its absence, spoke of dark conspiracies and downright thievery. In public, only the Tesla-coil stands out in honor of its namesake, but few know of the person for whom it is christened. Textbooks held no place between its pages for this great man, and teachers rarely uttered his name. Thankfully, some have come to recognize the great injustice that has been done to Tesla and have found a place in some classrooms to teach his history. I think it would be safe to say that Nikola Tesla was the man who invented the 20th Century.
But a mystery remains.
A mystery that has been diabolical in its treachery not only to Nikola Tesla, but to humanity as a whole.
We know that the United State Patent Office granted patents to many of Tesla’s inventions. These were inventions that Tesla and his investors saw as potentially profitable – the AC motor is an excellent example of one of Tesla’s inventions that changed the world. However, Tesla also invented an unknown number of other items that were never patented for one reason or another. Tesla had a keen sense of what would garner financial interest, but he also worked on and developed technology that was simply for his own curiosity. Of these inventions, we know practically nothing.
Remarkable by any standard, Tesla’s patents illuminate only his most purposive, practical work. As he often lamented, there just wasn’t enough time to tame the racing of ideas in his head; so much had to be left incomplete. Some of the projects– achieving an ultrahigh vacuum, a rocket engine design, experiments in directed beams and solar power–simply don’t fit into the early 20thCentury. Frequently he was content to publish his findings without regard to priority or patentability: he introduced in this way the therapeutic method now called diathermy. Other ideas were simply written down with no attempt to patent or even publicize them.
We now know that Tesla was interested and experimented in such “wild” ideas as free energy, antigravity, invisibility and even time travel. Its no surprise that Tesla in his day was loathe to speak of these kinds of interests – after all, even today these areas of study still come under fire by some “mainstream” scientists, who refuse to use their imaginations and intellect, and scorn such interests with terms such as “bad science” and quackery.
TESLA THOUGHT “OUTSIDE THE BOX”
In my years as a military intelligence operative I came into contact with a number of top-secret programs that were either investigating, or, shockingly enough, actively using technology based on some of Tesla’s “wild” ideas. Both the United States and Russia have active Particle Beam and RF (radio frequency) weaponry that has been in operation since the early 1970’s – all as a result of Tesla’s early 19th and 20th Century experiments.
To say that there are other black budget projects involving Tesla-based research would wildly underestimate the total amount of research and development being conducted right now by many countries worldwide. And these are the projects that we know about. Who knows how many deep, dark, secret projects are being conducted right now with science that could be decades, even hundreds of years beyond what civilian science knows today.
SMALL DISCOVERIES LEAD TO GREAT THINGS
In 1895, while conducting research with his step-up transformer, Nikola Tesla had his first indications that time and space could be influenced by using highly charged, rotating magnetic fields. Part of this revelation came about from Tesla’s experimentation with radio frequencies and the transmission of electrical energy through the atmosphere. Tesla’s simple discovery would, years later, lead to the infamous Philadelphia Experiment and the Montauk time travel projects. But even before these highly top-secret military programs came about, Tesla made some fascinating discoveries on the nature of time and the real possibilities of time travel.
With these experiments in high-voltage electricity and magnetic fields, Tesla discovered that time and space could be breached, or warped, creating a “doorway” that could lead to other time frames. But with this monumental discovery, Tesla also discovered, through personal experience, the very real dangers inherent with time travel.
Tesla’s first brush with time travel came in March 1895. A reporter for the New York Herald wrote on March 13 that he came across the inventor in a small café, looking shaken after being hit by 3.5 million volts, “I am afraid,” said Tesla, “that you won’t find me a pleasant companion tonight. The fact is I was almost killed today. The spark jumped three feet through the air and struck me here on the right shoulder. If my assistant had not turned off the current instantly in might have been the end of me.”
Tesla, on contact with the resonating electromagnetic charge, found himself outside his time-frame reference. He reported that he could see the immediate past – present and future, all at once. But he was paralyzed within the electromagnetic field, unable to help himself. His assistant, by turning off the current, released Tesla before any permanent damage was done. A repeat of this very incident would occur years later during the Philadelphia Experiment. Unfortunately, the sailors involved were left outside their time-frame reference for too long with disastrous results.
Tesla’s secret time travel experiments would continue on in the hands of others who were not as concerned with humanity as Tesla. We are left with rumors and speculations on who may have become the heirs of Tesla’s research — hopefully, someday these secrets will be revealed once and for all.
Pingback: The machine and Widmore - Page 5 - LOSTTalk.net
time travel is completely and totally possible but there is one element you have failed to mention there is one thing you need in conjunction with powerful emf”s. that is you need salt water particles, due to the quantity of salt water particles in the air with the power of the emf in the philadelphia experiment caused a fluctuation in space and time opening multiple wormholes sporadically in the area of the ship causing some of the crew to melt into the ship and some to be displaced in time, only a few survived the expirement. initially the scientist cunducting the expirement used the emf to refract light with the hope to render the ship invisible but as you know failure ensued. electrical current using salt as a conductor brings up some interesting results check it out.
Way to many circumstances surrounding Nicola Telsa, point to the fact that he was not from the time frame he was in. And it would take way too long for me to list them all. For instance; He kept very few notes, Kept to himself in a certian hotel room a lot with some strange habits as if his secrets he coud’nt share would get out; Did’nt seem to care about money because, he gave away all his rights when the company got in trouble only caring that his AC energy would go on. He was supposedly found in that hotel room dead, and nobody new for how long, [body could have been switched]. And then there’s Montauk; I think he may have came from that timeframe and went back to it. remember he was in the late 1880’s-early 1900’s, When mob bosses ruled. He may have been trapped there, not having essential equipment to get back having to work with what he had. ”Example”, This is just a movie, but remember Back to the future 2, when Emment Brown had to replace a micro chip for that car;And how big that tube style board was strapped to the hood ? Telsa was from the 80’s in my book. He was a genius because he already knew, but could’nt talk to anyone about it because of what it might change later. Since the GOV has it now, How far has it gone? Somebody know’s. Maybe that’s some of the reason things are the way they are now. Just exactly what would you do if you knew what would happen down the road? No-one has ever mentioned that helecopter in the Egytian hyroglphics until lately. There’s more evidence out there to prove it now than ever before. Garantee you the GOV know’s. That’s probably the basis for the Roswell cover-up! Alien’s; Yeah, I’d say their out there and come looking sometimes. But for many reasons, I don’t think that’s what happened at roswell. My guess is they found a timetraveler, and wanted to keep it quiet until the year it begins. You would have to.
Time travel is possible. An Epeleptic perspective.
I read somewhere else that he was the inventer of the ufo’s. And they argued the point that ufo’s were seen long before him; Well, if it’s a time machine, what’s that got to do with it? That would be of no consequence since a machine like that could go back to any timeframe. That I know of he did’nt want that much of his work known; That’s why he kept few note’s. Maybe, leave his mark and go back to his timeframe. It would be impossible to stay totally out of the picture; And most of the stuff he talked about, we use today. So to not get connected directly to it he’d have to call them by other names. Like death-rays;[lazers], useing devises to create free energy; Well, the power barrens, oil companies, electric companies for sure woud’nt want that. If someone proves free energy is possible without control; You’d probably see their obituary in the newspaper!
“aliens” are ourselves revisiting,they are who and what the human race has become in the future.The key to time travel is gravity and the manipulation of it.An object connot accupy space if it does not have mass and mass equals gravitational pull which even affects light.In other words an object must first be removed from surrounding forces.Through the use of directed and controled electrified fields,manuipulation does take place and sets the “table” for time travel.There is evidence,concrete,that humans have been here on earth long before what was once thought and if you throw adam and eve out of the equation,that leaves only one logical solution.
Actually Zecharia Sitchin explains how genetic engineering, cloning, envitro insemination, surrogate mothers and so forth allowed the Annunaki to create not only Adam and Eve, but through later backcrossing to Enki’s actual seed brought about Adapa, the life form known as civilized man. Workers for the Gold Mines in the Abzu (South Africa and possibly Antarctica when it was still Atlantis, but that’s another story.) And eventually for the E.Din. “The Earth Chronicles,” “The Lost Book of Enki,” “The Lost Book of Enoch,” etc, etc.
Ah, you’ve seen the interview with EB from the Roswell crash and listened and “heard” what he said. Good, good, you’re getting here, keep digging you’re on the right path. A tunnel through time.
Someone mentioned The Philadelphia Experiment, but we haven’t discussed enough about the Montauk project and how they tie together, the Bielbek(sp) brothers, etc. enough yet to really become enlightened here.
This matter of not having mass and thereby gravities “net”, as the Annunaki’s Sumerian scribes recorded them refering to gravitational torsion, lies in the theory of Nothingness. Sean-paul Sartre expounded on, anti-matter theory is based on and Einstein and Tesla very nearly proved, in the unified field theory. Note that Einstein actually did finish his work on it but, as with Tesla, Von Neuman, Marconi and others, the work was seized by the US military (DoD contractors) and labeled a matter of National Security. The ancient Sumerian clay tablet texts from Mesopotamia telling of the Annunaki, of Nibiru, anti gravity propulsion systems were the real reason for the invasion of Iraq. And it’s a damn good thing Saddam Hussein (who claimed to be Nebuchadnezzar reincarnate) didn’t realize what he had and its strategic implications.
Is that possible to travel into past or backward time. If yes then sir please tell me where is this ‘Time Travel Machine ‘ ?and please tell sir what is the procedure to go to their ?
There are other secret military projects coming after the ones mentioned here that totally validate this article and the greatest Tesla Time Travel Invention: Project Pegasus – A few of the individuals involved in these experiments actually still live today. One is running for president, one is the granddaughter of President D. Eisenhower and the other one sits in our White House. Look it up. I despise government as a whole because they hide the real truth from the regular civilians and fill up the lame stream media with BS and dummified stories to keep the regular sheeple busy. The reason why I say this is not cause I think we are smarter, but because people just live day to day and are more concerned with the latest styles, the last iPhone, what Ricky Martin wears, and things without any substance and when you approach anyone with these ideas they immediately label you as a deranged quack. However, the real truth can never be 100% hidden from inquistive civilians such as ourselves and unfortunately I will be long gone when some day they come to full light. Thank you for this very informative article!
We?Humans are a result of Alien Genetic Engineeringall their scientific Knowledge?are preprogrammeed into our Brain,thus we as Humans are enjoying the benefits of this Knowledge,The Aliens could feed us their full Scientific Know-how but Like a Kindergarten school?,the Aliens prefer to let us know their sciences little by little so as to grasp the full understanding as what the Aliens ?are giving us,They are our Fathers and Mothers ,Thus ,all Humans with the same DNA,s? are Brothers and sisters;from time to time ?The Aliens come to Earth to visit us,to Guide us,and some times protect us from the Greys;a bunch of Greys that were victims of a Nulclear Holocust,eons ago,that was describe in the Mahabaratta,and Vimanas ;a war using Beam-weapon and Nuclear tip Spears,and Radiation-guns.and atomic projectiles,Thus the Greys stay under-ground in fear of our Alien Parents.Tesla,edison marconi,and all the famous inventors were sent here to help the human race exonorate their science ,to a degree of perfections ,thus we see Flat-panel televisions Chips xrays,jet engines micro biologies and many othe scientific discoveries,Thanks to our Alien Parents, AMEN